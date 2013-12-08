Wenger praises Everton display at Arsenal

The leaders could have gone seven points clear of Liverpool and Chelsea with victory, but only increased their advantage to five due to Gerard Deulofeu's late leveller.

Everton controlled the first half but looked like paying for their lack of cutting edge when Mesut Ozil scored for Arsenal with just 10 minutes left.

However, substitute Deulofeu equalised with an excellent 84th-minute strike and, although Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud hit the crossbar in injury time, Wenger accepted his side could have no complaints.

"It was a very intense game and you have to say, Everton was a very good side today," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"(They) gave us a difficult time, especially in the first half an hour. After that, we had the better control but they remained always dangerous on counter-attacks.

"The regret that we have tonight is that at 1-0 with seven minutes left, we are pegged back to 1-1. But it is a point and you can say that it is a logical result."

Wenger chased victory by making a triple change in the latter stages, but declared himself relatively content with a point ahead of tricky fixtures against Napoli, in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"It (a point) is not bad to take. Overall, ideally we wanted seven but at least we got five points (in front of Liverpool and Chelsea)," the Frenchman added.

"It gives you a little bit of cushion to play in a serene way against the other teams. Now we go to the Champions League.

"It is important that we recover and we have a difficult task in Naples. Then we go to Manchester City on Saturday morning."