Wenger praises 'relentless' Arsenal

Arsene Wenger praised Arsenal's relentless pursuit of goals in the second half as they beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Strikes from Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey secured all three points for the visitors in 12 second-half minutes, the trio lighting up proceedings after a drab opening 45 minutes.

The victory saw Arsenal climb back above Manchester United and into second place in the Premier League, cutting Manchester City's lead to two points at the summit.

Wenger acknowledged his side had not impressed early on, but hailed their desire to secure a sixth win of the 2015-16 campaign.

"It was difficult in the first half because Watford were well organised," he told Sky Sports. "In the first 20 minutes we were maybe not completely in the game, then slowly we understood we have to commit more.

"In the second half it was relentless. When we scored we continued to go and it was a convincing win with a good performance.

"The first goal gave them [Watford] a blow and the second [goal] killed the game."

Sanchez – who was a fitness doubt prior to kick-off – came in for specific praise from Wenger after another impressive display from the Chile international.

He added: "He's so confident. He always goes forwards, pushes defenders backwards. I must say he was absolutely outstanding again today."