Wenger refuses to be drawn on Kante speculation

Arsene Wenger has tipped Leicester City's N'Golo Kante to be selected in the France squad for Euro 2016, but refuses to disclose whether Arsenal are interested in the midfielder.

While Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have won the plaudits, Kante has been the driving force behind Leicester City's title-winning campaign, playing all but one of their league games this season.

Kante won his maiden France cap in March, boosting his hopes of representing his country in the Euros on home soil.

But speculation has indicated his stint with Leicester could be coming to an end after one term, with Arsenal, who still have a chance of finishing second with two games remaining, thought to be keen on the 25-year-old.

Asked about Kante, Wenger said: "I think he will play in the European Championships and for me he was one of the players of the year in the Premier League.

"I cannot tell you anything now. He is under contract with Leicester. I am sure if Leicester want to sell him, they will find some buyers."