Wenger: Rodriguez is too big to be at Monaco

Rodriguez announced himself on the world stage, claiming the golden boot with six goals as Colombia reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

The 23-year-old is now tipped to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in a big-money deal on the back of his performances in Brazil.

Rodriguez only arrived at Monaco - bankrolled by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev - last season in a deal worth €45 million from Portuguese giants Porto.

But speaking to BeIN Sport, Wenger said the forward had outgrown the Ligue 1 club.

"I believe that's true," said the Frenchman, who guided Monaco to the 1987-88 Ligue 1 title during his seven-year tenure as coach.

"Why? Because a player like that is difficult to keep at a club when you have Real Madrid and Barcelona looking around, and without a doubt there will be people who will be watching them play and thinking about buying him."

While Rodriguez has become too big for Monaco, Wenger believes the Colombian will remain in France for at least another season with the club set to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

"Is this the year that he will move? Certainly not because he is with Monaco and they will play Champions League next season and they are a big club in France," he said.



"But certainly in the next season or two he will want to move somewhere else."