Wenger rules out Lansbury switch

The 20-year-old made 23 appearances last season while on loan at Carrow Road, helping the Canaries to promotion from the Championship, and the England Under-21 international has been tipped to rejoin the East Anglian outfit for £1.5 million fee.

However, Wenger has stated that Lansbury will not be leaving the Gunners this summer, with the Frenchman wanting more time to assess the player, who has not played for Arsenal since returning from England duty at the European Under-21 Championships in Denmark.

"Henri Lansbury is in a situation where I believe he will make a career and at the moment it is a bit congested for him but I believe he has the talent to play for Arsenal Football Club," he said.

"I have to give him a chance at some stage and as quickly as possible.

"I believe in him. Honestly, if I believe he will not play this season or has no chance to compete for a position I will tell him and let him go."

By Andrew Kennedy