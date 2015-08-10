Wenger rules out panic buys

Arsene Wenger has ruled out rushing into the transfer market after Arsenal's shock defeat to West Ham unless he can bring in an "exceptional" new signing.

Petr Cech is the only new face to arrive at the Emirates Stadium during the transfer window and the goalkeeper endured a miserable Premier League debut on Sunday for his new club following his switch from Chelsea.

Cech flapped at a Dimitri Payet free-kick just before half-time to allow West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate to nip in front of him and head into an empty net.

The Czech Republic goalkeeper was then beaten too easily at his near post by a long-range Mauro Zarate strike in the second half, as West Ham ended an eight-year wait for a win over Arsenal by securing a surprise 2-0 victory.

Arsenal have been linked with a big-money move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, while Chelsea goalkeeper coach Christophe Lollichon is also reportedly a target.

Wenger, however, is not planning a knee-jerk reaction to such a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.

He said: "I would like to think that we are responsible to buy the players and the coaches, not the media. When you're a pro footballer, you have to face your responsibilities and not always look at something else.

"We have to look at ourselves and think we were not good enough [against West Ham] and not to think that these kinds of things are solutions for us.

"We were not good enough, we were not convincing. And that's basically it. West Ham played well. Congratulations to them and hopefully we can bounce back quickly.

"Again, I can only repeat what I already said. If an exceptional solution turns up, we'll do it. But after a defeat like that, it's important not always to think we take a solution from outside."