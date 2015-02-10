Wenger: Sanchez similar to legendary Wright

The Chilean is set to return from a hamstring injury when his side face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Sanchez has scored 12 league goals in his first season in the English top flight, helping Arsenal into sixth in the table.

Asked if Sanchez reminded him of any of his former players, Wenger pointed to Wright - who scored 128 league goals for the club.

"Ian Wright. He is a bit like Ian Wright. His enthusiasm... he has that," the Frenchman said.

"He is very friendly and bubbly every day. He is quieter than Ian Wright but that is not difficult and he doesn't get booked."

Wenger is confident Sanchez will stay injury-free for the rest of the season as Arsenal push for a top-four finish.

The 65-year-old manager said he had been unwilling to risk Sanchez due to the stage of the season.

"He has had a bit of a winter break that he didn't really want but he got one and I think he will now be recovered and fit until the end of the season," Wenger said.

"It was difficult for him not to play [against Tottenham]. If it was the last game of the season he would have played.

"For us it is important that he has no setback as once you go into February, if you have a muscular injury and a guy has a setback, you say 'bye, bye' as the season is over as it is six weeks out.

"By the time you come back to your full level it is April and that is why we didn't take the gamble."