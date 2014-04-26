Wenger set to continue as Arsenal manager

Wenger's contract expires at the end of the current campaign and he has yet to sign an extension that has been offered.

The Frenchman had previously given public assurances he would remain at the Emirates Stadium, followed by the caveat "unless I decide otherwise".

However, in an interview with beIN SPORTS, Wenger made it clear he intends to stay at Arsenal.

"Look, I have said that many times already, I have given my word to this club and that I want to continue where I am… that means to stay," said Wenger.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis stated in January that a new deal was on the table for Wenger, who has managed Arsenal since 1996.

"Arsene will be extending (his contract) with us and at the right time we will make that announcement," said Gazidis.

Although Arsenal have fallen out of contention for the Premier League title, they can still end the season with silverware - for the first time since 2005 - by beating Hull City in next month's FA Cup final.