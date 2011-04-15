Wenger: Takeover will not change philosophy

American billionaire Kroenke agreed a takeover deal this week and Wenger was keen to point out that nothing would change in his department.

"We will continue to run the club with the technical department having the decision on what is technical," the Frenchman told a news conference.

"For all the rest I have to answer to Stan Kroenke and I am ready for any questions, but I run the technical department.

"We have a certain philosophy of football and we will continue to focus to develop that and to play even better.

"We will continue to run the club like it has been done until now - that means live within our resources, produce our own resources and develop our football team."

Kroenke controls 63 percent of Arsenal and under Takeover Panel rules is compelled to make an offer for the remaining shares.

He has offered shareholders 11,750 pounds per share but is not guaranteed to become the sole owner as fans who own shares in the club have been urged by the Arsenal Supporters Trust not to sell because it does not want only one person to own it.

Russian steel magnate Alisher Usmanov is the other major shareholder, holding a 27 percent stake through his Red and White vehicle which has so far declined to comment on his plans.