Wenger talks aided Podolski's Gala move

Lukas Podolski has revealed talks with Arsene Wenger and Galatasaray's standing in world football helped him make the decision to move to Istanbul.

The Germany international completed his switch on Saturday, having spent the latter half of last season on loan at Inter.

Having scored 11 goals in 33 Premier League appearances during his debut season at Arsenal, Podolski gradually dropped out of manager Wenger's plans.

However, the 30-year-old told Sport Bild: "After good and open talks with Arsene Wenger I came to the conclusion that a change was the right decision.

"Galatasaray have tried very hard to get me for five years and in the end, the whole package fitted.

"The league is not at the level of the Premier League or the Bundesliga. But Galatasaray is a permanent feature in the Champions League and has stars such as Wesley Sneijder, who are world-renowned.

"Istanbul is a world metropolis and Galatasaray has a very good name in world football."

Podolski - capped 125 times for Germany - also revealed he still harbours hopes of returning to first club Cologne in the Bundesliga before retirement.

"When I have fulfilled my contract with Galatasaray completely, I'll be 34 years old," he added.

"Every career will eventually come to an end, even mine. Still, I can well imagine that I will go on to my home club, Cologne."