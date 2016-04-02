Wenger unhappy with Ozil outburst

Arsene Wenger has criticised Mesut Ozil after the Germany international suggested Arsenal's fall from grace in the Premier League is their own fault.

Arsenal looked to be in a good position to win their first title since 2003-04 earlier in the campaign, but a run of just three wins in their last 10 league games has seen them fall 11 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Tottenham are vying with Leicester for the title as the season nears its climax, with Arsenal six points adrift of the top two in third.

Ozil admitted Arsenal had "screwed up" their title hopes, comments that left Wenger far from impressed.

"The statement is not welcome," said the Frenchman. "Because we have to believe, no matter if it's just one chance in 100, we have to believe. We only have a real chance if we believe.

"We will talk [with Ozil] about that. Yes, of course. I have nothing against players being honest. You want to be fair and honest. But you want as well to look forward.

"I think the worst thing in life is to have wrong beliefs. So you have to make sure that you give absolutely your best, and at the end accept that if somebody is better than you, that you have given your best.

"The worst thing for us would be not to believe. I believe that we have to make sure that we play with passion until the end. That is the best way to get the supporters behind us.

"The stress becomes bigger but Leicester are in a very strong position at the moment. They can still lose it. The only way we can achieve that is with us performing."