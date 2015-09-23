Wenger wants more from Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger urged Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to take more risks and play with freedom as he bids to take the next step in his career.

The 20-time England international has come off the bench in four of Arsenal's six Premier League matches so far this season.

Wenger said Oxlade-Chamberlain, 22, had improvement in his game – but he needed belief in himself and lessened expectations.

"It is a massive season for Alex," he told Arsenal Player.

"He is at the age now where he is getting picked regularly for the national team. He is picked by me as well for the team.

"It is a very important season because of the nature he is growing. You feel the evolution has a sense of responsibility. I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must believe more in himself.

"He must believe more in his talent and that will help him develop as a player. I think sometimes he is too critical of himself. I would like him to play with the freedom and express the desire of his talent."

Arsenal meet Tottenham in the League Cup on Wednesday before a trip to Leicester City in the league three days later.