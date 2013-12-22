Wenger wants UEFA to abolish away-goal rule

The London club bowed out of the tournament last season, losing on the away goals after drawing 3-3 with eventual champions Bayern Munich over two legs in the round-of-16.



The sides have drawn one another again for a spot in the quarter-finals of the illustrious club competition, and the French tactician said after last year's misfortune – which saw Arsenal win 2-0 in Munich and still bow out –he requested a rule change.



"Certainly yes (Bayern will fear Arsenal)," Wenger said.



"If you look at the last five years we've had Barcelona twice, once Milan, and twice Bayern. So no-one can say we are advantaged by the draw.



"Last year we went out on away goals and after that I asked for UEFA to cancel the away goals."



Wenger said keeping a clean sheet away at the Bundesliga giants meant they were unworthy losers, and he feels the tie-break means home teams will be more cautious defensively.



"I think for example, we lost 3-1 here and won 2-0 at Bayern," Wenger said, alluding to their 2012-13 tie.



"It is difficult to win 2-0 to Bayern without conceding a goal.



"Sometimes I think there is a counter-effect as teams play at home not to concede goals. At home the first thing managers say is let's not concede goals."