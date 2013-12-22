Wenger wants UEFA to abolish away-goal rule
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he asked UEFA to abandon the away-goal rule in the Champions League.
The London club bowed out of the tournament last season, losing on the away goals after drawing 3-3 with eventual champions Bayern Munich over two legs in the round-of-16.
The sides have drawn one another again for a spot in the quarter-finals of the illustrious club competition, and the French tactician said after last year's misfortune – which saw Arsenal win 2-0 in Munich and still bow out –he requested a rule change.
"Certainly yes (Bayern will fear Arsenal)," Wenger said.
"If you look at the last five years we've had Barcelona twice, once Milan, and twice Bayern. So no-one can say we are advantaged by the draw.
"Last year we went out on away goals and after that I asked for UEFA to cancel the away goals."
Wenger said keeping a clean sheet away at the Bundesliga giants meant they were unworthy losers, and he feels the tie-break means home teams will be more cautious defensively.
"I think for example, we lost 3-1 here and won 2-0 at Bayern," Wenger said, alluding to their 2012-13 tie.
"It is difficult to win 2-0 to Bayern without conceding a goal.
"Sometimes I think there is a counter-effect as teams play at home not to concede goals. At home the first thing managers say is let's not concede goals."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.