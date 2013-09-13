Wenger welcomes Vermaelen boost

The 27-year-old defender sustained a back problem in Belgium's 4-2 friendly win over the United States at the end of May has been sidelined since.

Wenger, though, has hinted that Vermaelen may be in his matchday squad at Sunderland on Saturday, although conceded the former Ajax star is more likely to be pushing for a first-team recall against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

"Vermaelen is back in full training," confirmed the Frenchman.

"He is very close to being available and he could be in the squad on Saturday.

"It is more likely to be Wednesday, but there is a possibility he might still travel to Sunderland."

Vermaelen has made 29 Premier League appearances in each of the last two seasons for Arsenal.