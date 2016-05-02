Werder Bremen 6 Stuttgart 2: Crushing win lights up survival fight

Werder Bremen leapt out of the Bundesliga relegation zone in stunning fashion, thrashing Stuttgart 6-2 to plunge their visitors into peril.

Bremen came into the game second from bottom, with only the already-relegated Hannover below them, but Viktor Skrypnyk's side responded to the pressure magnificently at the Weserstadion.

Fin Bartels' fine finish was cancelled out by the Wolfsburg-bound Stuttgart playmaker Daniel Didavi, but Federico Barba's own-goal and Levin Oztunali's effort had Bremen two goals to the good at the break.

Barba atoned for his earlier error with a smart back-heeled Stuttgart goal, but it only served to stir a late dominance from the hosts.

Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro made it four before Bartles struck again and Anthony Ujah got in on the act to reduce Stuttgart's goal difference significantly to drop them to 17th, with Bremen now safe in 15th with two matches to play.