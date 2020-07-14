West Brom boss Slaven Bilic: Everything is still in our hands

Boss Slaven Bilic insisted West Brom still hold the promotion advantage despite dropping points against Fulham.

The Baggies remain second in the Sky Bet Championship following a nervy 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns.

Albion will see their lead over third placed Brentford cut to a point if the Bees win their game in hand over Preston on Wednesday.

Anthony Knockaert hit the bar for Fulham on Tuesday and Grady Diangana went close for the hosts and Bilic remained confident despite the draw.

“Everything is in our hands,” he said, with Albion two points behind Leeds having played a game more. “We started the restart a bit slower, were a bit unlucky in first couple of games but after that, in last five games, we are creating and dominating.

“We are in good form, playing good football. That’s where I have my optimism and belief.

“I’m very proud with the way we played. We defended well and in the second half we kept the shape and composure and created more than enough chances.

“We just couldn’t score but the composure, mentality, passion and quality made me really proud. It would be better if we had won the game of course but it’s one game less to go and it’s in our hands.

“There is no point watching it (Brentford), it will only make me nervous, I’m going to be big Preston fan of course.”

The close game lacked real quality although Ahmed Hegazi was forced to hurriedly clear under his own crossbar with Bobby Decordova Reid in close proximity.

Albion improved after the break and Diangana was thwarted by Marek Rodak after he was left unmarked at the far post.

Semi Ajyai twice headed over before Knockaert hit the bar from 25 yards after latching onto an Aleksandar Mitrovic flick.

The fourth placed Cottagers were forced to settle for a point in a massive blow to their own automatic promotion hopes. They are five points behind West Brom with two games left.

Boss Scott Parker said: “It’ll be difficult. We need to be focused, we’re five unbeaten and it’s a fourth clean sheet, we need to stay focused on the journey.

“We came to win the game and keep the pressure on. Up until the drinks break was perfect.

“The longer the game goes on it becomes a little bit more end to end.

We tried to change things around a little bit but it didn’t happen.

“The end goal that has been drummed into these players from day one is you’re fortunate enough to have the play offs

“Our message to the players is that it could be two games left or it could be five.”