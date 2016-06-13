West Ham boss Bilic keen on Besiktas duo

Slaven Bilic is keen to raid former club Besiktas for Atiba Hutchinson and Gokhan Tore as he begins preparations for West Ham's 2016-17 campaign.

Both Hutchinson and Tore were part of Bilic's squad during his two seasons in Istanbul and he is keen to work with them both again in the Premier League.

Midfielder Hutchinson, 33, was a regular in the Super Lig last season as Besiktas claimed the title, while Tore scored four and created seven from the wing.

After finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, Bilic is looking to strengthen his West Ham squad as they begin life at the Olympic Stadium.

"Yes I want Gokhan Tore and Atiba Hutchinson, they are targets," the Croatian is quoted as saying by Fotomac.

"We also have others but they are the major targets. Will it happen? Nobody can say yet.

"I want one transfer [deal] for both. More than one thing has to happen for this deal. When a club wants a player it depends on how much [Besiktas] want to sell a player and how much they are asking."