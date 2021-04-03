West Ham boss David Moyes taking it game by game in race for European spot

David Moyes insists West Ham will take it one game at a time in their bid to secure European qualification from the final nine Premier League matches of the season.

The Hammers started the weekend’s action in fifth but by the time they face Wolves at Molineux on Monday could have dropped to seventh if results go against them.

London rivals Tottenham and champions Liverpool are on their coattails while in-form Chelsea in fourth have improved markedly since the January arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Eager not to get ahead of themselves, the 57-year-old says West Ham will continue to focus on the immediate goal and not the table during the next two months.

Moyes said: “I did say that when we get to single games I would look at it, but it is really tight and there are five or six teams who could certainly be in different positions.

“What I have done in my head is simply take it one by one now and see where we go and then move on to the next one.

“We were not expected to be in this position but we are going to try and do everything to stay in this position and if that get’s us into one of the European competitions, then great.

“But if it doesn’t, we will look at it and probably still see it as a good season so we will have to try and keep going and make it a great season if we can by making it into a European competition.”

Monday night opponents Wolves were in a similar situation during the last two seasons and achieved back-to-back seventh place finishes, which earned them a spot in the 2019-20 Europa League where they reached the quarter-finals.

The fortunes of Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have changed this term with Diogo Jota’s departure to Liverpool a blow before key goalscorer Raul Jimenez suffered a fracture skull in November.

While Wolves have no relegation fears, they are not in the mix for Europe alongside West Ham, but Moyes is eager not to underestimate them.

He added: “They have been a strong side for a few seasons now, I think everybody has seen that and we have seen how well they’ve done.

“We have to be aware of them in all different parts, they are good on the ball and they are a good all-round team.

“Maybe they’ve not had as good a season as they have had in the past, but that happens when you’re trying to grow and become a better club.

“Wolves have certainly done that in recent years and they’ve made great strides coming into the Premier League, staying there and actually competing at a really high level.”