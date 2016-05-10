West Ham can challenge Premier League's big boys - Noble

Mark Noble sees no reason why West Ham cannot match the Premier League's biggest clubs following their move to the Olympic Stadium.

Slaven Bilic's men, who sit seventh in the table, host Manchester United in what will be their final game at Upton Park on Tuesday.

A move to their new 60,000-seat stadium for next season is set to bring increased revenue and owner David Sullivan has promised to spend up to £50million in transfers in the off-season.

Noble, 29, said the opportunity was there for West Ham to challenge the league's traditional heavyweights.

"How big could this club be? I don't think there is a ceiling," said Noble, who has spent his career at West Ham.

"Everybody has seen what happened to Manchester City, to Chelsea, over the years. With people in the world these days with a lot of money to burn, anything can happen.

"We are leaving a place that I have been coming to for over 20 years, first as a supporter.

"Every other weekend it's going to be strange to get in my car in the morning and drive to a game, and not down a street I know so well."

Noble and his team-mates have enjoyed a decent record at home in the league this season, losing just three of 18 league games.

But he knows a challenge awaits West Ham as they try to make their new home just as difficult to play at.

"Now we have to take the special atmosphere of Upton Park to the new stadium," Noble said.

"It's going to be tough, because this place is special, but we need to take this with us."