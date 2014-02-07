West Ham granted Carroll arbitration hearing

West Ham co-chairman David Gold revealed on Thursday his intention to take legal action following the FA's decision to uphold striker Carroll's dismissal following a clash with Swansea City defender Chico Flores last Saturday.

The Premier League club released a statement on their website on Friday morning (local time) revealing that they have been granted another hearing with the governing body and do not intend to take their grievances through the courts.

The statement said: "West Ham United are today (Friday) appearing before an FA Arbitral Tribunal in a challenge to the FA Regulatory Commission's decision relating to the three-match suspension of Andy Carroll.

"The club is concerned that the Regulatory Commission did not apply the correct test under the rule, and denied the club procedural fairness.

"West Ham's complaint is made under the FA Rules, and the club shall accept and abide by the decision of the FA Arbitral Tribunal.

"The club has no intention of taking the issue to the courts, but simply seeks a fair determination of its rights under the FA's Rules."