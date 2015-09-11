West Ham hit with FA fine

West Ham have been fined £50,000 and warned as to their future conduct over a player misconduct charge, the Football Association has confirmed.

The alleged incident took place during West Ham's 3-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool, after Mark Noble had received a straight red card for a tackle on Danny Ings.

That sending off was later rescinded, but West Ham have now been penalised for failing to control their players, who surrounded referee Kevin Friend in the wake of the decision.

West Ham had previously admitted to the charge.