Is West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen injured for Liverpool test? Premier League injury latest

By Steven Chicken
published

The West Ham winger has been out with a back issue for their past two Premier League games

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring against Manchester United
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Jarrod Bowen remains a doubt for West Ham United this weekend after missing the Hammers’ past two Premier League outings.

With the aid of a painkilling infection, the England winger was able to get through 90 minutes against Bayer Leverkusen in West Ham’s Europa League quarter-final second leg in between those two league games – an effort that proved to be in vain as Xabi Alonso’s side emerged as winners on aggregate.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.