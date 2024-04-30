Ruben Amorim's grovelling apology over West Ham talks came after Liverpool plot backfired: report

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has admitted travelling to London for talks with West Ham was ‘a mistake’ as he apologised for making the trip.

The 39-year-old met with Hammers officials earlier this month to discuss succeeding David Moyes in east London, with the former Everton and Manchester United boss’ contract due to expire at the end of the season.

This meeting came amid links to Liverpool, with journalist Bruno Andrade suggesting that the trip was an attempt to pressure the Reds into making Amorim an offer for him, only for it to backfire as Arne Slot emerged as the new favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot is now the favourite to take over the Liverpool job (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following criticism over his meeting, Amorim addressed the matter in a press conference with the Portuguese media.

“The first thing to say is that the club knew about my trip, that’s the first thing, because it’s important and changes the context,” Amorim explained. “The second thing to talk about is this ‘veil of secrecy’ around the trip. I ‘secretly’ parked my car outside, ‘secretly’ walked past 15 people, spoke with the people, took photos with people and got on a plane.

“It’s important to take away this idea that it was all done behind the club’s back, that didn’t happen.”

Amorim then moved to apologise to the club, fans and players.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And now the most important point, that obviously it was a mistake,” he added.

“The trip, the timing was completely wrong. I didn’t think so at the time but it was wrong, especially when I’m so demanding of my players, and I’m always the first to say that the problems of individuals can’t take over the team, and I’ve taken players out of the team for much less.

West Ham United manager David Moyes (Image credit: PA Images)

“It was my fault, I have to accept that and live with it. I didn’t think it was so bad at the time but thinking back on it it’s very clear. I’ve explained this with the players, the staff, but most important now is to carry on.

“I’m using the conference here to say sorry to the Sporting fans, the staff and above all to say sorry publicly to the players for the mistake that I made.”

Amorim has emerged as one of Europe’s best young coaches in recent seasons, guiding Sporting to their first league title for 19 years last season, with the club set to retain their title this season.

The Portuguese was in the running to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in 2022 and was the subject of speculation linking him with Liverpool earlier this month.

West Ham are set to evaluate Moyes’ position at the end of the season with his contract set to expire.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool make key transfer decision ahead of new manager's arrival: report

'If I speak there will be fire' – Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clash as Liverpool title hopes fade with draw at West Ham

Darwin Nunez warned over Liverpool future as forward set to ‘lose biggest ally’