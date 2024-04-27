'If I speak there will be fire' – Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clash as Liverpool title hopes fade with draw at West Ham

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clashed on the touchline as Liverpool's Premier League hopes all but evaporated with two more dropped points at West Ham on Saturday.

Still reeling from Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to city rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool went behind in Saturday's early game to a Jarrod Bowen goal at the London Stadium.

Andy Robertson levelled for the Reds early in the second half and Klopp's side went ahead through an Alphonse Areola own goal, but Michail Antonio levelled for West Ham with 13 minutes remaining.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now needing another goal, Klopp decided to send on Salah in place of Luis Diaz, but the Egyptian clashed with his manager on the sidelines as the change was about to be made.

And Salah was unable to find a winner as defensive frailties cost Liverpool once again and their title hopes now appear all but over.

The Athletic's Liverpool reporter James Pearce later revealed that in the mixed zone after the game, Salah declined to stop and said: "If I speak today, there will be fire."

The Reds are third in the table with just three fixtures remaining this season and it looks like there will be no fairytale ending for Klopp, who is leaving the club this summer after nine seasons in charge at Anfield.

Liverpool are now two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners in action in the North London derby at Tottenham on Sunday.

The Reds are also one point adrift of defending champions Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's side still to play five more matches in the competition this season.

Next up for Liverpool is a home game against Tottenham at Anfield next weekend.

