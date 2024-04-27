'If I speak there will be fire' – Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clash as Liverpool title hopes fade with draw at West Ham

By Ben Hayward
published

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clashed on the touchline during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at West Ham in Premier League on Saturday

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clash during Liverpool's draw at West Ham in the Premier League in April 2024.
Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clashed on the touchline as Liverpool's Premier League hopes all but evaporated with two more dropped points at West Ham on Saturday.

Still reeling from Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to city rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool went behind in Saturday's early game to a Jarrod Bowen goal at the London Stadium.

