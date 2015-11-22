West Ham performance Spurs' best this season, says in-form Kane

Harry Kane says Tottenham's thumping 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday was their best performance of the season.

The in-form striker scored two of his side's goals and has now netted seven in his last four Premier League games, with Toby Alderweireld and Kyle Walker also on target at White Hart Lane.

Kane was thrilled with Tottenham's display as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 league games, having only lost to Manchester United on the opening day.

"That is probably the best performance we have had this season," the England forward told Sky Sports.

"We came out of the blocks flying, we were full of energy. The whole week's training has been incredible so we went into the game just trying to put that out on the pitch and we have come out with a good result.

"Obviously I am delighted with how things are going for me but the most important thing is that we win the games and we are doing that playing very well as well."

Kane admitted he should have had at least a hat-trick after wasting a glorious first-half opportunity with a poor left-footed finish but otherwise feels confident after making it 12 goals in 14 London derby appearances.

He added: "It is part of being a striker - when your confidence is high you just feel like you are going to score each game that comes along.

"I probably could have had a couple more in this game. I was trying to put my foot through it and probably got a bit excited. There is stuff you have got to work on at the training field. I will be punching myself not to have got a hat-trick, but I am delighted to get the win.

"I enjoy the atmosphere of these games, especially when we are at home. The crowd were incredible and they got right behind us."

The result moves Spurs to within two points of the top four and just four points behind league leaders Leicester City.