West Ham striker Valencia out for three months

West Ham forward Enner Valencia is set to miss 12 weeks of action, although he will not require surgery on the leg injury he picked up in his side's UEFA Europa League clash with Astra Giurgiu.

The Ecuador international was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of the 2-2 draw at Upton Park after hurting his right leg when falling awkwardly in a challenge.

But, after seeing a specialist to determine the full extent of the problem, the player revealed on Instagram that he does not need to go under the knife to repair the damage.

"I would like to thank everyone for the support and the affection shown on this difficult moment," Valencia wrote on his personal account.

"Today I received great news as I will not need surgery, all the best!

"I would like to thank everyone for the support and love shown in this difficult situation."

West Ham later confirmed that the Ecuador international will miss 12 weeks of action.

"Enner visited the consultant on Monday morning, when we discussed the results of the scans he underwent on the injury last Friday," head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club's official website.

"The outcome is that there is now a very small chance that he will need an operation and that we instead hope to treat the injury to his fibula using conservative treatment, which we hope to start in three weeks.

"We will know for sure whether or not Enner will need an operation next week, but if everything goes to plan we hope that he will be available for selection again within ten to 12 weeks.

"Enner will spend the next three weeks in a walking boot and using crutches, after which we will start his rehabilitation."