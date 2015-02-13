West Ham win appeal against Adrian ban

Referee Craig Pawson produced a straight red card for the West Ham goalkeeper in the 61st minute of Wednesday's 0-0 Premier League draw at St Mary's Stadium.

The dismissal came after Adrian handled the ball outside of the penalty area following a tangle with Southampton forward Sadio Mane, but manager Sam Allardyce stated the club would challenge the decision.

The FA has subsequently reviewed the incident and upheld the appeal for wrongful dismissal.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Adrian San Miguel Del Castillo," read an FA statement.

"The West Ham United goalkeeper was dismissed in the game against Southampton on Wednesday 11 February 2015 for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

"His one-match suspension has, therefore, been withdrawn with immediate effect.

"Meanwhile, West Ham have been charged by The FA for failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 61st minute of this game.

"The club have until 6pm on 18 February 2015 to respond to the charge."