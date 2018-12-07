Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Central Coast Mariners 0: Baccus and Sotirio pile more misery on the Mariners

Keanu Baccus' first A-League goal helped get Western Sydney Wanderers back to winning ways on Friday as they beat Central Coast Mariners 2-0 at Spotless Stadium.

The Wanderers had failed to taste success in their last three matches but Baccus' drive in first-half stoppage time and Jaushua Sotirio's close-range finish ended that wait, lifting Markus Babbel's side to sixth.

Sotirio, Jordan O'Doherty and Oriol Riera all threatened the Mariners goal in a scrappy opening 45 minutes, but goalkeeper Ben Kennedy was rarely tested by the hosts.

That changed as half-time loomed, Baccus' low drive fizzing past Kennedy's outstretched dive after the Mariners failed to clear a corner.

Wanderers continued to dominate following the restart and their advantage was doubled after 68 minutes, Sotirio firing home from close range after Kennedy could only parry Bruce Kamau's shot from 18 yards.

Defeat leaves the Mariners bottom with two points from seven league matches.

