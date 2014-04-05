Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar split the points

A Liam Miller goal in the first half was cancelled out by a Tomi Juric strike on the hour mark, with the point moving the Wanderers ahead of Adelaide and Melbourne Victory on the ladder.

In a frenetic start to the game, neither side's midfield were able to get any space and time on the ball.

The Wanderers had slightly the better of the opening exchanges, with a Nikolai Toppor-Stanley header in the eighth minute sailing just over the crossbar.

Moments later at the other end, a Luke Brattan free kick forced a fine save from Ante Covic down to his left hand side.

The home side again went close midway through the first half when a low cross from Adam D'Apuzzo was met at the near post by Brendon Santalab, whose shot was dragged just wide.

Midway through the half the Roar started to get the better of the possession and began to dictate terms.

After half an hour, the visitors went close to opening the scoring when the Wanderers failed deal with a Roar cross.

The clearance fell to Liam Miller whose shot was parried over the bar by Covic.

A second poor clearance moments later however saw the Roar take the lead.

This time the clearance fell to Luke Brattan, whose shot was deflected into the path of Miller, the former Perth Glory and Manchester United player taking a touch before finishing neatly over Covic from close range to give the visitors the lead at the break.

The Roar's dominance continued into the second half where they kept possession for large parts

When the home side did manage to get the ball, there was little movement off the ball and their attack was disjointed.

This all changed on the hour mark however when the game once again completely changed complexion.

A Wanderers counter -attack saw Aaron Mooy play a lovely looping switch to Mark Bridge on the left edge of the penalty area.

Bridge drew his man before dragging the ball back to Juric who calmly curled his shot into the bottom right hand corner to level the scores.

The goal and the introduction of Kwabiena Appiah lifted the home side, who would finish the stronger.

Juric had a great chance to give his side the lead in the 74th minute on another counter attack launched by Appiah.

Appiah's pass found Shinji Ono running into the area. Ono's lay-off to Juric left the striker with just the goal keeper to beat but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

Both sides were presented chances in the dying stages as the game opened up, however both would ultimately have to settle for the point.

Western Sydney Wanderers 1 (Juric 61)

Brisbane Roar 1 (Miller 31)

Crowd 15,573 @ Pirtek Stadium