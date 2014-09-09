Westwood backs 'superb' Agbonlahor to shine

Forward Agbonlahor was on the scoresheet for Villa in their 2-1 win over Hull City prior to the international break as Paul Lambert's men made it three games unbeaten to start the Premier League season.

That victory, which came on the back of a 1-0 victory at Stoke City and a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United, put Villa third in the Premier League.

And, ahead of Villa's trip to Liverpool on Saturday, midfielder Westwood believes Agbonlahor, who has three England caps to his name, will be one of the side's key players this term.

"During the international break it's been the same for the likes of Gabby and I. While the lads have been away, we've been in working hard towards the game at Liverpool," Westwood told Villa's official website.

"Gabby scored in our last match against Hull and his overall performance was absolutely superb.

"He's got electric pace and is so strong. He's going to be a top player for us during this campaign."