'What a disaster' - Messi takes aim at AFA

Do not leave Lionel Messi waiting. That is the message after the Argentina captain hit out at the country's football association after the team's flight to New Jersey was delayed.

Messi was less than impressed with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Thursday, with the flight from Houston grounded ahead of Sunday's Copa America Centenario final against Chile in New Jersey.

Argentina's new all-time leading goalscorer after netting his 55th international goal in the 4-0 semi-final win over the United States, Messi took to Instagram to vent his frustration.

"Once again waiting on a plane to leave for our destination," Messi wrote.

"What a disaster the AFA are. My god!"

Messi's Instagram post drew a response from the AFA, who released a statement, which read: "The Argentine Football Federation informs that the flight which is transporting the national team to New Jersey suffered a delayed departure due to weather issues.



"Also, the AFA advises that all of the scheduled times of the transfers are designated by the organisers of the Copa America Centenario."

Argentina - seeking to end their 23-year wait for a major title - will face defending champions Chile in a rematch of last year's final at MetLife Stadium.