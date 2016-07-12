Whelan signs new Stoke deal

Glenn Whelan has signed a 12-month contract extension at Stoke City, the club have announced.

Whelan, who joined the Potters from Sheffield Wednesday for £500,000 in 2008, has made more than 300 appearances for the club and played a key part in Stoke establishing themselves as a Premier League mainstay.

The 32-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in June 2017 but that has now been extended by a further year.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said: "Glenn has been one of the mainstays of our side since his arrival and few players can have provided such value for money in the history of the Premier League.

"He remains a key figure in Mark Hughes' squad and we are delighted he has decided to extend his stay at the bet365 Stadium."