Whelan tips Moses to become a top star

The former Crystal Palace man has been linked with a move away from the Latics after refusing to sign a new contract with the club.

With the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers all interested in the 21-year-old, the club face a fight on their hands to keep hold of their prized asset.

However, Whelan is bullish about Moses committing himself to the Latics having seen manager Roberto Martinez remain at the DW Stadium after meeting with Liverpool.

"Victor Moses will be staying with us and I don't think there is any doubt about that," he told Goal.com.

"He is not where he should be yet. He is still improving and he is still a young lad. He respects Roberto [Martinez] enormously and I am sure that he will stay and that he will want to work with Roberto. So Victor will not be going anywhere.

"We have offered him a deal that we think is a super deal for him and we are hoping that he will take it. We have brought him along from the age of 18/19 and Roberto has worked hard with him and we are hopeful that he will accept the new deal.

"Victor is working under one of the best young managers in the league with Roberto and now that he knows Roberto is staying put I am sure that his attitude will be that he wants to stay at Wigan.

"He is on the learning curve with Roberto. He is improving every match and you can see him coming on. I have no doubt that we will lose him in the end because he will be a top star. In another 12 to 18 months he will be there.

"Victor has got Willie [McKay] there as his agent. We always get on very well with Willie to be perfectly honest. He is a shrewd agent and he always wants to fight for his clients. He is one of the shrewdest ones. I get on with him quite well."