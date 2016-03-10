When I don't score I feel like I have failed the team - Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez says he "can't sleep" and feels he has "failed the team" when he does not score for Arsenal.

Sanchez moved to the Emirates Stadium from Barcelona in July 2014 and has established himself as the Gunners' most potent attacking threat, scoring 25 goals in all competitions in his first season and another 11 in an injury-plagued second.

But while he enjoys that responsibility, he revealed it can also lead to moments of anxiety.

The Chile international told the club's official website: "I think that I've adapted really well in terms of fitting into the club and it's been very good.

"But at the same time I'm not the kind of person to become complacent or think, 'that's it'.

"I always want to improve and give my absolute all to the team.

"The truth is that I do enjoy [the responsibility]. When I don't score goals I feel like I've failed the team and I feel guilty.

"I go home, can't sleep and I just think I have to play better."

Sanchez's goal at Tottenham on Saturday - his first in the Premier League since October - helped Arsenal to a 2-2 draw and kept Arsene Wenger's side three points behind their north London rivals and eight adrift of leaders Leicester City.

