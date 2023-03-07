When is the Champions League quarter-final draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including where to stream and ball numbers
The Champions League quarter-finals are beginning to take shape, as the second legs of the last 16 ties are played over the next couple of weeks.
It's been another typically gripping season in Europe's elite club competition, and very soon just eight teams will remain in with a shout of being crowned continental champions.
Those teams left in the tournament are four games away from the ultimate occasion: May's final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
Here, FourFourTwo guides you through everything you need to know in the build-up to the quarter-final draw.
When is the Champions League quarter-final draw 2023?
The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be made on Friday, March 17, following the conclusion of the last 16. It will take place at UEFA's HQ, the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw for the semi-finals – where it's decided which quarter-final winners will face each other in the last four – will be made at the same time, along with the draw to determine the 'home' team in the final – for all-important administrative reasons, of course.
How to watch Champions League quarter-final draw
The Champions League quarter-final draw will be streamed live on UEFA's official website (opens in new tab) from 11am GMT.
Champions League quarter-final draw ball numbers
We don't yet know the ball numbers for the Champions League quarter-final draw, but it will feature the winners of each of the last 16 ties:
AC Milan or Tottenham
PSG or Bayern Munich
Club Brugge or Benfica
Borussia Dortmund or Chelsea
Liverpool or Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt or Napoli
RB Leipzig or Manchester City
Inter Milan or Porto
