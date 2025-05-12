Recommended reading

Manchester United to launch £100m bid for Newcastle star - if they win Europa League: report

Manchester United have touted the Magpies midfielder as an ideal candidate for Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has struggled so far at Manchester United
Ruben Amorim has struggled so far at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United want to splash £100m this summer on a proven Premier League midfielder.

Ruben Amorim's side has not been able to build any momentum domestically, with winning the Europa League seen as make or break in a campaign that has promised so little.

Set to take on Tottenham in the showpiece event next week in Bilbao, the Red Devils will be awarded a bumper sum should they win the competition, and already have eyes on one Newcastle United star whom they could splash the cash on.

Newcastle United expect summer interest from Manchester United for midfield gem

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe helped Newcastle United end their 70-year wait for a trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe's side have been terrific this season and look to be on course for European football, as well as having ended their 70-year wait for a top-flight trophy. Alexander Isak remains the star of the show, but plenty of players have shone for the Magpies.

One man in particular is liked by high-ranking officials at Manchester United, and with there still a chance Amorim's men do win the Europa League, some cash flow could now be spent on a summer pursuit of the Italian international at Old Trafford.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at St James' Park on January 15, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali has been in superb form for Newcastle this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A wild claim from Corriere dello Sport says Tonali could be the subject of a £100m bid from Manchester United, with the 25-year-old also known to be on Juventus’ radar.

After returning from his recent footballing ban, Tonali has slotted seamlessly into Newcastle's midfielder alongside Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, with the Magpies currently 3rd in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils reportedly have ambitious plans for the summer, based on them winning the Europa League, with the former AC Milan man an ideal midfielder to help suit Amorim's new-look 3-4-2-1 system.

FourFourTwo understands Tonali is not currently attracting any attention from Manchester United and they will instead look for cheaper alternatives this summer.

Sandro Tonali has enjoy a brilliant second half of the season at Newcastle

Sandro Tonali has often been a joy to watch at Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think we need to push again,” Tonali said after scoring recently against Chelsea in the Premier League. “We need to keep pushing because the Champions League is so difficult. Every game matters, every point matters now.

“We need to play game for game. Now we need to work, rest and work for Arsenal. We need to play the same as [v Chelsea]. We need to play to win every game and play the Champions League again next season.”

Those words don't exactly suggest he is a man looking to move elsewhere anytime soon, and we here at FourFourTwo expect him to stay at St James' Park for now.

Newcastle United return to top-flight action on Sunday as they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

