Who is the most expensive African player of all time?

Africa has never produced a World Cup winning team - but has produced a Ballon d'Or winner...

George Weah, Ballon d&#039;Or
George Weah, Ballon d'Or winner in 1995 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pele memorably said an African nation would win the World Cup before the year 2000.

We're still waiting for that one to come true, but the great Brazilian's wider point about the continent producing better players did come to fruition.

Africa has consistently produced some of the greatest footballers to play the game since the turn of the millennium. Some have moved for huge transfer fees, but who is the most expensive?

Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final.

Didier Drogba moved for big money but does he make the top ten? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolas Pepe is currently the most expensive African player in history - having held the record since 2019.

That is down to his £72million transfer to Arsenal from Lille. Sadly for the Gunners, Pepe didn't exactly prove a success and left the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer last year. At international level, Pepe has represented Ivory Coast on 47 occasions, helping them win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

Who held the all time record transfer fee for an African player before Pepe?

Nicolas Pepe during a pre-season friendly with Arsenal in 2022.

Nicolas Pepe cost Arsenal £72million (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to Pepe's move for huge money, it was a north African holding the title of the continent's most expensive footballer.

A year before Pepe moved to Arsenal, Riyad Mahrez signed for Manchester City, who paid Leicester City £60million for his services.

City broke their club record to sign Mahrez, who later moved to Al-Ahli for £30million.

Another Premier League transfer had previously held the record fee, with Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving to Arsenal for £56million six months earlier in January 2018.

The full list of the top 10 most expensive African footballers of all time

RankPrice PlayerFromTo
1£72mNicholas PepeLilleArsenal
2£60mRiyad Mahrez Leicester CityManchester City
3£58mAchraf HakimiInter MilanPSG
4£56mPierre-Emerick AubameyangBorussia DortmundArsenal
5£49mNaby KeitaRB LeipzigLiverpool
6£41mVictor OsimhenLilleNapoli
7£40mMo SalahFiorentinaLiverpool
8£38mSadio ManeSouthamptonLiverpool
9£34mHakim ZiyechAjaxChelsea
10£33.5mCedric BakambuVillarrealBeijing Guoan
