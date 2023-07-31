Quiz! Can you guess whether these 25 players have broken the all-time transfer record?

No time limit on this quiz, 25 players to guess.

Between 1893 and 1951, 20 players broke the world transfer record. Only one of them was not from England, Scotland or Wales.

So while we assume that British tax is a modern phenomenon in which the hyper-wealthy Premier League elite add another zero to their players to fulfil a quota, there's actually a history to it. 16 English players have been the most expensive of all time, at one stage or another.

And 19 times, an English club has broken the record. That's one more than Italian clubs: Spainish clubs have smashed the ceiling nine times and no one else has ever done it more than once.

We've picked 25 players, past and present. Can you tell us if they've ever had the honour of being named the most expensive in the sport?

