Who was frozen out by England after Iceland embarrassment at Euro 2016?

England face Iceland in a Nations League clash in Reykjavik on Saturday – the first time the two countries have met since the Three Lions were dumped out of Euro 2016.

Little-fancied Iceland battled from a goal down to win the round-of-16 fixture 2-1 and shock English football to the core.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what those who were involved for England on June 27 in Nice are doing today.

Roy Hodgson – Manager

Hodgson left his role as England boss in the immediate aftermath of the defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

Hodgson was never going to be able to survive following the embarrassing defeat and stepped down the same evening.

He has been manager of Premier League side Crystal Palace since September 2017.

Joe Hart – Goalkeeper

At fault for Iceland’s winner, Hart would stay in and around the England squad for the next year before falling down the pecking order under Gareth Southgate.

He was also cast aside by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and, after loan spells at Torino and West Ham, spent two years at Burnley before signing for Tottenham this summer.

Kyle Walker – Defender

Remains part of the England set-up today having recently been recalled following a spell out of the squad.

Was playing for Spurs at the time of the Iceland defeat but moved onto Manchester City a year later and has since collected two Premier League titles.

Gary Cahill – Defender

Gary Cahill could not prevent England slipping to a shock defeat (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The then-Chelsea defender played every minute of England’s ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign and would go on to make the 2018 World Cup squad before stepping aside.

Now reunited with Hodgson at Palace, the 34-year-old has a year left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Chris Smalling – Defender

Another regular under Hodgson, the Manchester United centre-back has gone on to pick up just two additional caps since the Iceland loss.

Has also fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and is likely to leave this summer, having enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Roma last season.

Danny Rose – Defender

Despite the emergence of fellow left-backs Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, as well as Ashley Young’s run at left wing-back, Rose has remained in and around the England camp – although he missed out on a call-up for the Iceland rematch.

He is still contracted to Tottenham but spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle in a quest for more game time.

Eric Dier – Midfielder

Dier was taken off at half-time with England trailing 2-1 (Nick Potts/PA)

Dier was 22 at the time of the Iceland game and had been capped only seven times heading into a tournament where plenty was expected from the Spurs man.

He is very much still in the plans of Southgate and is likely to start in Reykjavik on Saturday, while he recently signed a new deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dele Alli – Midfielder

Another young Tottenham talent who struggled to shine with such little experience at the time of the Euro 2016 finals.

Burst onto the scene with Spurs in 2015 but has been bogged down with injury and inconsistent form in the last couple of seasons.

Wayne Rooney – Midfielder

Rooney captained the England team from a deeper position but, despite giving the Three Lions the lead with an early penalty, he was found wanting on a night where his team-mates needed him.

Would go on to become England’s all-time record goalscorer and is now turning out for Derby in the Sky Bet Championship after leaving Manchester United for spells at Everton and DC United.

Daniel Sturridge – Forward

Daniel Sturridge’s late winner against Wales had helped England out of the group stages (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Another player whose international career floundered following the defeat, Sturridge has added just five caps since Nice.

Was playing for Liverpool at the time but was gradually eased out and is currently without a club having left Turkish side Trabzonspor after a year.

Raheem Sterling – Forward

A rare member of the list whose international career eventually went from strength to strength – having been criticised for his performances at the 2018 World Cup he is now one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Fine form at Manchester City dovetailed nicely with his rise to prominence with England and he has scored 10 goals in his last 11 internationals.

Harry Kane – Forward

Kane went through Euro 2016 without scoring for England but has developed into their talisman and captain – finished the 2018 World Cup as the Golden Boot winner and has hit 32 goals in just 45 caps.

Is similarly relied upon to provide the goods for Spurs but missed a large part of last season with a serious hamstring injury and may have been forced to sit out Euro 2020 before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Wilshere – Substitute

Jack Wilshere replaced Dier in Nice but has not played for England since (Nick Potts/PA)

Wilshere replaced Dier at half-time in what would prove to be his last 45 minutes of international football to date.

A string of troublesome ankle injuries saw his game-time dwindle and Arsenal loaned him out to Bournemouth for the 2016-17 season before he joined West Ham a year later.

Jamie Vardy – Substitute

Vardy’s international career suffered only because he was behind Kane in the pecking order and often found himself shunted out to play in a wider role.

He would all-but retire from active England duty following the 2018 World Cup but is still firing on all cylinders for Leicester and won the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Marcus Rashford – Substitute

Hodgson was criticised for giving Rashford, then only 18, just four minutes off the bench to make a late impact. The Manchester United striker had burst onto the scene with some notable goals and struck on his England debut just a month before the Euros.

Now 22, he is still turning in performances for club and country and has risen to prominence off the field for battling for free school meals for children during the Covid-19 lockdown.