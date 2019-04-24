Why Callum Hudson-Odoi's untimely injury could actually be good for Chelsea

Chelsea are keen to prove how much they value Hudson-Odoi by offering him a new deal despite his injury, according to The Telegraph.

The teenage England international ruptured his Achilles tendon against Burnley on Monday night and ended his season in the process.

Hudson-Odoi is thought to be facing months on the sidelines – a setback that has reportedly ended Bayern Munich's pursuit of the player for the time being.

The 18-year-old handed in a transfer request in January after a lack of oppurtunities at Stamford Bridge, but it was turned down by the club.

Since then, Hudson-Odoi has seen some improvement on his gametime, but this latest blow has prevented him from making any serious impact under Maurizo Sarri before the end of the season.

Chelsea are expected to offer Hudson-Odoi close to £100,000 per week in a new bumper deal that will secure him as a valuable homegrown asset.

Keeping the rising star is even more pertinent for Chelsea given their transfer ban which prevents them from signing players.

