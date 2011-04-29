Wiese error boosts Wolfsburg survival hopes

Sascha Riether scored Wolfsburg's goal midway through the first half, turning in the rebound after keeper Tim Wiese (pictured) could only parry Cicero's shot.

The visitors, 2009 champions under coach Felix Magath who returned to the club last month to lead their fight against relegation, held on although Makoto Hasebe was forced to clear a free-kick off the line.

Wolfsburg, who began the day in the relegation play-off spot in 16th place, jumped to 14th after their victory.

The Wolves have 35 points from 32 games, ahead of Cologne on goal difference and one point better off than Eintracht Frankfurt who dropped to 16th.

Cologne host second-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday while Eintracht visit Mainz who are fifth.

St Pauli have 29 points and only two games left to play. Closest rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach, ahead on goal difference in 17th position, travel to third-placed Hanover 96 on Saturday.

Headed goals from Christian Tiffert and Mathias Abel gave Kaiserslautern the points against St Pauli.