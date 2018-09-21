Wigan Athletic 1 Bristol City 0: Three on the trot for improving Latics
Nick Powell scored the decisive goal as Wigan Athletic edged out Bristol City to secure a third straight victory in the Championship.
Wigan Athletic climbed to third in the Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bristol City at DW Stadium on Friday.
Nick Powell headed in the only goal in the 52nd minute to give his team a third win in succession that takes them a point shy of the automatic promotion places.
The winner came courtesy of Josh Windass' classy cross from the right flank in what was a rare moment of quality in front of goal.
Wigan had earlier been fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men, Joe Garner escaping with a yellow card in the first half after catching Bristol defender Adam Webster with a rash late challenge.
But with a full complement on the pitch the hosts were able to comfortably see out the remainder of the match, building on Tuesday's 2-1 home win over Hull City.
The Robins, beaten 4-2 at West Brom in midweek, drop back to sixth with four wins, two draws and three defeats from their nine games.
