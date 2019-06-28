Wilfried Zaha wants to join Arsenal this summer

Wilfried Zaha has urged Crystal Palace to strike an agreement with Arsenal so he can play for the club he supported as a boy.

Since returning to Palace after a solitary season at Manchester United, Zaha has established himself as by far their most important player, and once again become a target for top clubs.

Arsenal seem the most serious in their interest according to the Daily Mail, but with Crystal Palace holding out for £80m - and keen not to let a second academy product leave this summer following the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United - Zaha is concerned that the move won't materialise. As a result, he is said to have asked chairman Steve Parish to lower his value in an attempt to force through a move.

Zaha has the endorsement of one former Arsenal striker already, with Kevin Campbell telling Football London that they should "break the bank" to sign him.

But if Palace stand firm on their price, Arsenal would need to offload players in order to afford him. While there is uncertainty over the futures of several Arsenal players - particularly big-money earners Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - no potential suitors have come in for either.

There were also rumours linking Lucas Torreira with a return to Italy, although it is now reported that Arsenal are looking to sign him to a new contract after an impressive first season at the club.

