Wilkins: Mourinho has not lost job because of past glories

Chelsea great Ray Wilkins claimed the only reason Jose Mourinho has been spared the sack is due his achievements in the past.

Mourinho has guided Chelsea to three Premier League titles and as many League Cup trophies in two spells but the Portuguese boss faces an uncertain future with the Londoners languishing in 14th position so far this term.

Chelsea slumped to their eighth league defeat of the season on Saturday, stunned 1-0 at home by AFC Bournemouth, as they slipped 17 points adrift of leaders Leicester City and Wilkins said the club could finally part with Mourinho should Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Porto end in defeat.

"Any other manager would have gone, there are no two ways about it. Mourinho is only still there, purely and simply, for what he's done in the past," Wilkins told BeIN Sports.

"The big thing for Mourinho is Europe, he loves the European competition and [owner Roman] Abramovich just adores it, so if they lose against Porto, then he could be on his way.

"They are away at Leicester next week so if something is going to happen, it will happen, I would have thought, after this week. I don't think it will happen this week."

Chelsea welcome Porto to Stamford Bridge, with Mourinho's team topping Group G ahead of the Portuguese visitors heading into the final matchday.

Dynamo Kiev are two points adrift of the top two and face the winless Maccabi Tel Aviv in the final group game.