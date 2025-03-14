William Saliba sends transfer message to Arsenal amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid are keen to sign WIlliam Saliba from Arsenal but accept they are likely to be thwarted in any effort to sign him, according to reports.

French international Saliba has been a vital part of Mikel Arteta's defence since 2022 and is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now.

That has inevitably led to links to the player-hungry Real Madrid, who just cannot let anybody live in peace, can they?

William Saliba has bee a leading light for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that even Real accept they are unlikely to be able to prise Saliba away at this stage.

That's because the 23 year old has made clear he would prefer to stay at the Emirates Stadium to try and help them finally improve on finishing second in the Premier League every year.

Saliba is the "Bellingham of defenders", whatever that means (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by FootballTransfers.com, Romano said: “William Saliba wanted to clarify before PSV. It’s really, really important.

"First of all, Saliba said that we’re not in talks over a new deal. It’s also important to say that he wanted to continue at Arsenal.

"This is the message he’s sending in public and private. He’s telling Arsenal not to panic because we’ve had many reports about Real Madrid.

"I confirmed to you that Real Madrid appreciate Saliba. They see him as the Bellingham of defenders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They see him as a fantastic defender and a fantastic opportunity, but it’s not something being negotiated now.

"For Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta, Saliba is considered an absolutely crucial player. They want to win things together."

In FourFourTwo's view, it's clear why Saliba would want to stay with the club that showed such faith in him as a young player and the manager who has helped form him into the leading centre-back he is today.

At just 23 years old, Saliba still has time to pursue a massive move like Real Madrid at some point down the line should he desire - but a Premier League trophy at the Emirates would surely mean more to him at this point.