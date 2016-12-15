Williams hoping to take momentum into Merseyside derby

Ashley Williams has called on Everton to use their dramatic victory over Arsenal as a springboard ahead of Monday's Merseyside derby with Liverpool.

The Wales international defender headed an 86th-minute winner in a 2-1 success at Goodison Park on Tuesday - just Everton's second triumph in their past 12 matches across all competitions.

That result ended Arsenal's 14-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, and next up for Everton is the visit of neighbours Liverpool.

"There has been a bit of soul searching, we have spoken about it, we have all looked at ourselves in the mirror and asked what we could do different and better," Williams said.

"We've been really trying to get back on it, not accepting things and raising the standards of our play and stuff.

"Hopefully now this gives us confidence. We have just beaten Arsenal and now got one of the biggest games of the season, if not the biggest coming up, and hopefully we can build on it."

Ronald Koeman had described his side as "weak" in the build up to the Arsenal fixture, but Williams believes the team responded in the ideal manner.

"I like to think we answered those questions but now we have to build on it and make sure it's not just one game," he added.

"The fight was there with a bit of quality too. It's an Arsenal team which has been unbelievable this season and if we can perform like that against them, we should be able to do it every week."