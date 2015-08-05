Williams rules out Swansea exit

Long-serving Swansea City captain Ashley Williams is flattered by reports linking him with rival Premier League clubs but has stressed he will not be leaving the Liberty Stadium.

Everton and Crystal Palace are among the top-flight sides said to be interested in signing Wales skipper Williams.

The centre-back, who signed a new four-year contract last July, played an integral role in Swansea's rise to the Premier League and has looked very much at home in the top tier.

Swansea manager Garry Monk stated that Williams will not be allowed to leave the South Wales outfit ahead of the new campaign and the former Stockport County man has no intention of seeking pastures new.

He told Sky Sports: "I'll be staying, the gaffer has come out and said that.

"I'm used to dealing with speculation, it's just part of the job and I take it as a compliment. But I'm totally committed to Swansea and I think everybody knows that."

Swansea start their Premier League campaign with a trip to champions Chelsea on Saturday.