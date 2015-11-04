Willian winning goal was phenomenal, says Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho hailed the performance of Willian after the Brazilian's late free-kick secured a priceless 2-1 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev.

Aleksandar Dragovic had scored at both ends, meaning the score was level with seven minutes remaining, before Willian's set piece earned Chelsea a narrow victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The win was only Chelsea's second in their last nine games in all competitions and moved them above Kiev into second place in Group G with two matches remaining.

Mourinho was delighted with the display of Willian and particularly thrilled with the quality of his late strike.

"He is playing very well and not just today - he is playing very well for a long time," Mourinho said to BT Sport when asked about the 27-year-old.

"Everybody did their job very well and it is difficult for me to forget some fantastic individual performances.

"But it is fair to look at Willian with different eyes because of his work-rate, his quality on the ball, obviously his participation in the first goal and a phenomenal second goal.

"I keep saying that many of the players are coming to their normal levels despite the negative moments we can feel as a team when we shake a little bit."

Willian's strike against Dynamo means he is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with five.