Willy Boly leaves it late as Wolves snatch victory in Turkey

Willy Boly wrote his name into Wolves folklore as his stoppage-time goal snatched Wolves a 1-0 victory against Besiktas in the Europa League in Istanbul.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw but the big defender was on hand to score a goal befitting of a striker rather than a centre half.

Ruben Neves floated a ball over the top of the home defence and Boly took a touch before turning and firing the ball past Loris Karius, who smacked the pitch in frustration afterwards.

The goal ensured Wolves were off the mark in this season’s competition, having been beaten at home by Braga last month, and gave the club its first win in European football for almost exactly 39 years.

Wanderers’ last success came in the UEFA Cup on October 1 1980, when a Mel Eves goal gave them a 1-0 win against PSV Eindhoven at Molineux.