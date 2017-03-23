Wilmots on a mission to get Toure back for Ivory Coast

Marc Wilmots says his top priority after taking charge of Ivory Coast is coaxing Yaya Toure out of international retirement.

Wilmots was confirmed as the Elephants' new coach on Tuesday, with the side still smarting from their group-stage exit at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast had travelled to Gabon as reigning champions, with Toure captaining the side to a penalty-shootout final win over Ghana in 2015.

"I know how important it is to have experienced players. It's not yet over for Toure, we've got to get him back," Wilmots said.

"The Yaya Toure case will be one of my first missions.

"I've seen the last two games that he played for Manchester City in a defensive midfield position. He's always great, he's so good physically.

"I'll go see him, I'll talk with him."

Wilmots took a 'golden generation' of Belgium players to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, where they were beaten by Wales, and the 48-year-old believes he has another stellar collection of talent available to him in his new job.

"I do not know much about the country, but I have a lot of information about the national team, and I was very interested in the national team," he said.

"They have a very good generation of players. When the challenge was offered to me, I thought why not?"